Zine Resources

If you’re new to zine construction or interested in dipping a toe in, this is a good place to start. Check out the templates we’ve culled from all over the interwebs and then practice on a few free, downloadable zines. Finally, see what other zinesters are making by seeking out local L.A. bookstores that sell zines.
Zine Templates
If you’re interested in making your own zine, these templates will give you an idea of the traditional layouts and how to assemble them.
- Blank template from The Small Science Collective, a group that uses zines to educate the public about science and an illustrated step-by-step guide on how to fold that zine (scroll down for cutting and folding illustrations)
- More information on half fold, quarter fold, and the one-page-no-staple zine via WikiBooks
- If you must have color pictures, try this description.
Print & Fold: free zines!
Now that you’ve seen the templates, you can probably figure out how to put these zines together.
- El Skate Uruguayo Me Dio Todo: Our friends from Double Fur Press turned us on to this skate photo zine. Compiled by Chino Loco; photos from various photographers. (8.5″X11″ Folded in half; staples required)
- Tap Water: Why drink tap instead of bottled? Let Michelle Doh tell you with pictures! Via The Small Science Collective.
- Blood Orange Infoshop: Also via Double Fur Press, this zine serves as an introduction to the Blood Orange Infoshop, a hub of DIY activity in Riverside, CA. (8.5″x11″ Single sided; no staples needed)
- Learning Good Consent: Not usually available in a downloadable version, a reader tipped us off to this rare PDF of this classic and extremely educational zine that discusses the how and why (and more) of figuring out with your partner what’s okay and what’s not.
- “A very radical pamphlet” from The Hungry Knife Artist Collective offers dispatches on racism, immigration, and Occupiers.
Maps
Sourced from the L.A. Zine Fest’s Guide To L.A., this map shows some of the LAZF’s favorite zine depots (and some regular old bookstores that are good, too).
We’ve also got maps for our favorite dive bars, taco spots, places to get a solid breakfast, coffee shops, record stores, and music venues. We hope they show you something great!
11 thoughts on “Zine Resources”
can anyone recommend a good/cheap copy shop for making zines/mini-comics in the Los Angeles area? Have only printed small r
*small runs at Kinko’s here, wondering if there’s a cheaper option.
We really like CopyCat in Los Feliz. Carlos is an awesome, helpful dude who just might put on your favorite jams if you frequent the place enough. Good luck!
http://copycatla.com/
Great! Thanks for the tip!
Printed some books with Carlos at Copycat yesterday, he was fast to respond and affordable. I’ll definitely be making Copycat my spot.
Success! We’re so glad you had a great experience. They printed our LAZF Guide To LA and did a great (FAST) job. Pass on the good word about CopyCat!
In the OC area (just in case anyone was looking outside of LA) I highly suggest Copy4Less. Way better quality and pricing than Kinko’s. They have a few locations which makes it even more convenient.
Are there any good zine distros still in business? There was a online book merchant listed in LA Weekly’s Best of 2014 but I can’t find it now. Any resources/leads for the South Bay/LAX area are greatly appreciated.
Does anyone have a good link/resource to help format and print the pages for a folding Quarto? The printer options in Adobe aren’t cutting it.
Try Gotham Press http://www.gothampress.com
If you need a zine printed you can try Gotham press. Gotham prints comics and zines and will ship them to you, or if you you need to you can pick up at their bindery. Check out gothampress.com or email gp@gothampress.com