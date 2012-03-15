Zine Resources

If you’re new to zine construction or interested in dipping a toe in, this is a good place to start. Check out the templates we’ve culled from all over the interwebs and then practice on a few free, downloadable zines. Finally, see what other zinesters are making by seeking out local L.A. bookstores that sell zines.

Zine Templates

If you’re interested in making your own zine, these templates will give you an idea of the traditional layouts and how to assemble them.

Print & Fold: free zines!

Now that you’ve seen the templates, you can probably figure out how to put these zines together.

Maps

Sourced from the L.A. Zine Fest’s Guide To L.A., this map shows some of the LAZF’s favorite zine depots (and some regular old bookstores that are good, too).

We’ve also got maps for our favorite dive bars, taco spots, places to get a solid breakfast, coffee shops, record stores, and music venues. We hope they show you something great!