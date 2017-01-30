Applications for the 2017 L.A. Zine Fest are here! They’ll stay up and open until Tuesday, February 7, at 11:59 p.m (PST).
We put together this post full of tips for people applying (have lots of links to your work!) and this heads-up for potential applicants who have tabled every single year of the Fest or four out of five years.
There is no fee to submit an application.
Click here to apply to the 2017 L.A. Zine Fest
Having weird issues with the form? Got a question about something related to this application? Email us at info@lazinefest.com
We’re trying out a new system this year in order to curate a well-rounded representation of returning and first time tablers at the 2017 Fest. – If you’ve tabled at every L.A. Zine Fest or four out of the five years, read on!
One of the most challenging parts of putting together the Fest is curating exhibitors. We receive more applicants who qualify for space (click here to see yesterday’s post regarding application tips) than we have room for, with an increasing number of those people applying to table for the first time.
In order to curate a balance of new and returning zine makers, applicants who qualify for a space and have tabled at L.A. Zine Fest every year or four out of the five years will be entered into a lottery. As always, those who are not offered space at the 2017 event are encouraged to reach out to those with half and full tables to inquire about sharing space.
We encourage repeat tablers who want to participate at L.A. Zine Fest to apply – those who show up year after year are valued members of the growing community! If the lottery is a concern for you, we recommend considering alternative ways you can apply for a table such as; applying as part of a collective or teaming up with other zine makers to submit an application together (for example, two people who have tabled every year applying to share a half table would be considered a first time applicant).
This platform was created to support as many zine makers as we can hold space for.
We want you there!
Lastly, based on the feedback we receive this new system may or may not be something we implement again. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please email us at info@lazinefest.com!
Hello zinesters! Applications will open up very very soon and so we thought we’d provide some guidelines, hints, & suggestions on how to improve your application!
What makes decision making a bit harder for us:
- Dead links ‘cause, quite simply, they aren’t very helpful. Make sure to double check your links before you press the “Submit” button
- Links that lead to your website BUT don’t show any of your zines
- Your Instagram profile link because scrolling through many photos and pages to find a specific zine takes up a lot of time
- If you have zero zines finished but plan & hope to have your zine(s) finished by the time the fest comes around
- If you have one zine and a bunch of merch that consists of tees, pins, posters, cassettes, etc. Or if you have ZERO zines and ONLY merch for sale. Remember, 80% of your table should be zines
- Accessible prices! We understand zine production costs can vary depending on how your zine is made but we encourage you to offer a diverse price range of your selected zines
- We don’t have content restrictions per se, but Zines that contain any kind of discriminatory/offensive content towards humxns will not be tolerated
What helps us in the curatorial process:
- Direct links to the zines you will be selling at the fest
- Detailed descriptions of what your zines are about. Share with us, we wanna know!
*A note for those who have tabled at L.A. Zine Fest every year, or four out of the five years*
Thank you so much for continuing to believe in and help nurture our beautifully spectacular zine community. You got this!
Bianca, Daisy, Kenzo & Rhea
We are happy to be working with a new fiscal sponsor, the Pasadena Arts Council. As always, your donations go toward helping the L.A. Zine Fest stay sustainable, and every dollar is much appreciated.
Some great things have been in the works up at zine fest HQ and we are very excited to be able to finally announce a big chunk of information about L.A. Zine Fest 2017!
Due to venue availability and other factors, this year’s Fest will take place a bit later in the year than it usually does.
L.A. Zine Fest 2017 will occur on Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall of the California Market Center, located at 110 E. 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90079.
As always, this year’s Fest will be open to the public, all ages, and free to attend.
The venue sits above several levels of parking (a $9 fee). It’s a few blocks away from the Pershing Square Purple/Red Line station, and close to multiple bus lines and a Metro bike share hub.
We are also happy to have some hard dates for applications to share. LAZF 2017 applications will go live on Monday, January 30, at 8 a.m. (PST) and close on Tuesday, February 7, at 11:59 p.m. (PST). All applicants will be notified of application status by February 28, 2017.
More details about discussions, panels, and event exhibitors will follow as the date of the Fest draws closer. We are looking forward to seeing all of you in May!
Maybe you missed your chance to get a shirt at LAZF in March, and you also forgot to hit us up this past weekend at Long Beach Zine Fest. You are not out of luck! We now have, for your perusing pleasure, a whole site filled with all things LAZF. Check it out! Shipping’s just $2 in the USA 🙂
THANK YOU everyone for growing with us and sharing space with so many different zine makers. We put our hearts into organizing this Fest and look forward to seeing your photos and reading about all of your experiences. We couldn’t have done it without our incredible group of volunteers! Use#lazf2016 on your photos and stories about the day as the official hashtag.
If you or someone you know has the resources to provide financial support to the work we do, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to L.A. Zine Fest, through our fiscal sponsor Craft & Folk Art Museum (100% of donations go directly to LAZF).
We want to remain a sustainable platform for zine makers’ voices to be heard, discovered, shared and celebrated for years to come – every little bit truly helps. To those who support in other ways nonfinancial, your contributions are valued and appreciated just as much!
Sincerely,
Your L.A. Zine Fest 2016 Organizers
Daisy Noemi, Kenzo Martinez & Rhea Tepp
WHO: Seemingly Pointless
FIND MORE AT: SeeminglyPointless.com
WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: Lots of DIY games that make you #feel;.:;;. Looking forward to
Get to Know Your Zinester features collages of the 2016 Fest exhibitors.
Clockwise from left; the zinesters, their work, more work, and a source of inspiration!
WHO: Andrew Brozyna
FIND MORE AT: http://www.ajbdesign.com/
WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: I love telling real-life stories, and I love pen and ink drawings, so I smush them together in my zines. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.
