We are happy to be working with a new fiscal sponsor, the Pasadena Arts Council. As always, your donations go toward helping the L.A. Zine Fest stay sustainable, and every dollar is much appreciated.
Some great things have been in the works up at zine fest HQ and we are very excited to be able to finally announce a big chunk of information about L.A. Zine Fest 2017!
Due to venue availability and other factors, this year’s Fest will take place a bit later in the year than it usually does.
L.A. Zine Fest 2017 will occur on Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall of the California Market Center, located at 110 E. 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90079.
As always, this year’s Fest will be open to the public, all ages, and free to attend.
The venue sits above several levels of parking (a $9 fee). It’s a few blocks away from the Pershing Square Purple/Red Line station, and close to multiple bus lines and a Metro bike share hub.
We are also happy to have some hard dates for applications to share. LAZF 2017 applications will go live on Monday, January 30, at 8 a.m. (PST) and close on Tuesday, February 7, at 11:59 p.m. (PST). All applicants will be notified of application status by February 28, 2017.
More details about discussions, panels, and event exhibitors will follow as the date of the Fest draws closer. We are looking forward to seeing all of you in May!
Maybe you missed your chance to get a shirt at LAZF in March, and you also forgot to hit us up this past weekend at Long Beach Zine Fest. You are not out of luck! We now have, for your perusing pleasure, a whole site filled with all things LAZF. Check it out! Shipping’s just $2 in the USA 🙂
THANK YOU everyone for growing with us and sharing space with so many different zine makers. We put our hearts into organizing this Fest and look forward to seeing your photos and reading about all of your experiences. We couldn’t have done it without our incredible group of volunteers! Use#lazf2016 on your photos and stories about the day as the official hashtag.
If you or someone you know has the resources to provide financial support to the work we do, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to L.A. Zine Fest, through our fiscal sponsor Craft & Folk Art Museum (100% of donations go directly to LAZF).
We want to remain a sustainable platform for zine makers’ voices to be heard, discovered, shared and celebrated for years to come – every little bit truly helps. To those who support in other ways nonfinancial, your contributions are valued and appreciated just as much!
Sincerely,
Your L.A. Zine Fest 2016 Organizers
Daisy Noemi, Kenzo Martinez & Rhea Tepp
WHO: Seemingly Pointless
FIND MORE AT: SeeminglyPointless.com
WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: Lots of DIY games that make you #feel;.:;;. Looking forward to
Get to Know Your Zinester features collages of the 2016 Fest exhibitors.
Clockwise from left; the zinesters, their work, more work, and a source of inspiration!
WHO: Andrew Brozyna
FIND MORE AT: http://www.ajbdesign.com/
WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: I love telling real-life stories, and I love pen and ink drawings, so I smush them together in my zines. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.
WHO: UNITY PRESS
FIND MORE AT: www.unitypressusa.com
WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: Unity Press Oakland, CA
WHO: Originals Magazine
FIND MORE AT: www.originalsporvida.com
WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: We just want to create a voice for the people of the varrios. let people know we are coming from and show a lot of bad a** artwork and pics! …LA Zine Fest is the place to be. meeting other zinesters and their crafts.
WHO: ASSWIPE zine
FIND MORE AT: http://asswipemagazine.blogspot.com/
WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: I published four zines last year and am excited to share them with people at LA Zine Fest. My zines are part personal and part Bay Area punk stuff. I’m looking forward to meeting and getting inspired by other zine makers, LAZF is my favorite and one of the reasons why I created ASSWIPE.
