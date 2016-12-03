Some great things have been in the works up at zine fest HQ and we are very excited to be able to finally announce a big chunk of information about L.A. Zine Fest 2017!

Due to venue availability and other factors, this year’s Fest will take place a bit later in the year than it usually does.

L.A. Zine Fest 2017 will occur on Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall of the California Market Center, located at 110 E. 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90079.

As always, this year’s Fest will be open to the public, all ages, and free to attend.

The venue sits above several levels of parking (a $9 fee). It’s a few blocks away from the Pershing Square Purple/Red Line station, and close to multiple bus lines and a Metro bike share hub.

We are also happy to have some hard dates for applications to share. LAZF 2017 applications will go live on Monday, January 30, at 8 a.m. (PST) and close on Tuesday, February 7, at 11:59 p.m. (PST). All applicants will be notified of application status by February 28, 2017.

More details about discussions, panels, and event exhibitors will follow as the date of the Fest draws closer. We are looking forward to seeing all of you in May!