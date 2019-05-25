Get to Know Your Zinester: Sophia Zarders

Sophia Zarders is an illustrator, comics creator, educator, and general zine queen who hails from Long Beach. In addition to designing our official art this year, they’ll be tabling at the Fest and presenting as part of the reading “Rooting For You: Celebrating the People in Our Communities Who Inspire Us“.

Who: Sophia Zarders

What would you like people to know about your zines?

I’m an illustrator and comic artist who channels my passions for the arts, pop culture, and intersectional feminism into my zines. I have a comic zine called “Jesus Freak” that I’ve been working on for almost 7 years (wowza!) My latest zine showcases my favorite trans, gnc, and women performers in the comedy scene. I’m also excited about sharing a new-ish zine about contemporary feminist artists

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

I absolutely love Snatchpower & Fuck U Pay Us. I look forward to seeing them each year at zine fest and basking in their amazingness. In fact, I illustrated FUPU in my feminist artist alphabet zine!

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

I’m so excited to represent the magic and joy of LA Zine Fest with my artwork! I hope to meet even more amazing zinesters & zine creators at this year’s fest!

Make sure to check out Sophia Zarders’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!