Get to Know F.L.O.W and Playdate

In addition to our exhibitors, L.A. Zine Fest hosts organizations that work within the zines and DIY community. Learn more about two of our presenters, the Feminist Library on Wheels and Playdate.

F.L.O.W

F.L.O.W. is a free mobile lending library of donated feminist materials for all! We try to rely on cars as little as possible to make reading and feminism accessible and fun, welcoming and exciting. We don’t tell you what feminism is, we give you a tool you can use to figure that out for yourself.

Our main branch is at the Women’s Center for Creative Work at 2425 Glover Place, Los Angeles, 90031. You can drop in anytime during open workspace hours when the room isn’t reserved, or during open library hours (check out our availability on our new website). We’d love to talk about opening new branches in kindred spaces too!

Browse F.L.O.W.’s catalog online at https://www.librarycat.org/lib/F.L.O.W. and come join us this July to celebrate the fifth anniversary of F.L.O.W.! More information to come on our social media: Facebook ; Instagram; Twitter ; feministlibraryonwheels.com

Playdate Pop-Up Indie Games

Playdate Pop Up is a curated selection of indie games embedded within L.A. Zine Fest. Since 2016, its have curators showcased award winning interactive projects that embody the values and DIY spirit of the LAZF community. This year’s organizational team of Bee Gabriel, Bela Messex, Emi Spicer and guest judges aim to create new connections between digital and print media while sharing the work of independent game creators from all backgrounds with brand new audiences. Below is a brief overview of this year’s games. For details and media visit us at http://playdategameshow.com/2019-games/. See you at LAZF!

Seasons (季节)- A small interactive song inspired by road trips, beaches, and the passage of time.

Tuned Out is a staticky TV transmission of chaotic arcade games. There’s a different game on every channel. Change the channel back and forth at will: To escape death; to chase victory; or just because you feel like it. Wrong Box- Wrong Box is a reimagined version of what it felt like to surf the web as a teenager and what it feels like to attempt to access those spaces now. How has the experience of going online changed in the past 10-15 years? What gets preserved and what gets forgotten?

Make sure to check out F.L.O.W and Playdate at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!