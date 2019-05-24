Get to Know Your Zinester: Moriah Benton

Who: Moriah Benton

What would you like people to know about your zines?

I’m really bad about keeping a single sketchbook, so in a lot of ways my zines begin as a collection of loose ideas and drawings that get workshopped into a little themed sketchbook of their own. It’s a space where I feel like my overlapping interests in comics, cutesy culture, journaling, the horror genre, and social justice are able to translate more cohesively because I’m not as worried about creating some grand masterpiece and can get lost in the act of making.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Ah, so hard to narrow down!! One I’ve been revisiting a lot lately is Natalie Andrewson’s Swim Team Superstar. It’s such a loving depiction of a childhood interest, plus there’s so much care in the riso printing and the playlist included with the zine. She calls it a “deeply nostalgic, indulgent comic,” and it does not disappoint!!

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

I’ve been making zines for about 5 years but this year is both the first time I’ve hosted a collaborative fanzine (Queer Babes of Cartoons) and the first time I’m tabling at LAZF, so I’m super excited to be able to share this project that other artists and I put so much love into with our peers.

Make sure to check out Moriah Benton’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!