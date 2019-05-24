Get to Know Your Zinester: Monica Leal Cueva

Who: Monica Leal Cueva of Tacos de Luna

What would you like people to know about your zines?

My zines are the result of my exploration of my internal world through music, collage and digital art, but also, of the literal exploration of my surroundings by weekdays trip driving through Los Angeles or through roadtrips to desolate towns in California.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Epoch Art is a zinester who continually impacts me because of the dedication he towards the creation of his artwork and the commitment he has with making it be of the best quality possible.

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

At L.A. Zine Fest I look forward to debuting two new zines and having a great time at the event with my fellow artists.

Make sure to check out Tacos de Luna’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!