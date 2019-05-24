Get to Know Your Zinester: Max Yu

Who: Max Yu

What would you like people to know about your zines?

Most of my zines are very personal, and I think it’s awesome how a tiny part of me gets to live in a tiny book and other people can just hold this tiny personal artifact in their hands.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

The first zine I remember encountering was Suicidal Goldfish. I found it in my school’s library which had a section for zines, and I remember thinking like, Wow this is dope. This is cool art that doesn’t have to be bound to whatever is clean and published in a nicely bound book. DIY doesn’t make the quality less, in fact I think the charm of zines is that the DIY aspect makes it even better! Looking up Suicidal Goldfish online led me to the L.A. Zine Fest which I’ve been to for the past two years, and now I’m excited to finally be tabling at it!

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

All of the energy! I feel like there’s just this current of excitement as people get to see all these of these uniquely individual zines.

Make sure to check out Max Yu’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!