Get to Know Your Zinester: Indigenous Honeys

Who: Indigenous Honeys

What would you like people to know about your zines?

Indigenous Honeys is dedicated to increasing representation of Indigenous zinesters, artists, writers and storytellers. As a community-based distro, we will be selling work from Indigenous artists throughout the country. Indigenous Honeys centers Indigenous voices, experiences, realities, histories, and perspectives through creative work such as zines and illustrations. We are excited to be sharing more about Indigenous Honeys and all our amazing zine/illustrator relatives!

