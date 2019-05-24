Get to Know Your Zinester: Goo Chinaski

Who: Goo Chinaski

What would you like people to know about your zines?

My zines are about being lonely. So lonely you start to hallucinate answers around. G and Chabela found each other in Koreatown. Got their shit together, went to Goodwill, ate some pupusas around and found an apt in Echo Park where they’re trying to get a real job and figure out the next steps on adulthood. Between boyfriends, addiction, complexes and surveillance, they try to make it peacefully to the lake just to eat sandwiches in silence while looking at the ducks.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Jeremy Tinder, who taught me how to make comics and how I should always raise my voice no matter what. And then draw it and print it no matter what.

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

I won’t be around, as CBP officers really do their job these days. Even though I’m not going to be physically there, I’m super grateful and excited to put my stuff here for the first time and that G and Chabela will be around to present a bit of my work. Sending all the love and good vibes around ❤

Make sure to check out Goo Chinaski’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!