Get to Know Your Zinester: Young Artivist Lab

Who: Young Artivist Lab

What would you like people to know about your zines?
A program of the Arts for Incarcerated Youth Network‘s re-entry initiative, the Young Artivists Lab is an experiential, project-based learning program for formerly incarcerated and systems-impacted youth to engage in advocacy, activism, and community building through the arts.

The Young Artivists Lab works together for 12 weeks to collaboratively create an arts-based community engagement project, guided by AIYN staff and Teaching Artists from AIYN member organizations. The Teaching Artistry for these zines and print media was provided by the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory, WriteGirl/Bold Ink Writers, ArtworxLA, and Inner-City Arts!

Make sure to check out Young Artivist Lab’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!

