Get to Know Your Zinester: Yes, Ma’am

Yes, Ma’am was conceived by Elle Minter and Suzy González in San Marcos, TX in October 2011. Through DIY publishing, we provide a free speech platform for feminist dialogues and artwork. Our compilation zines include a range of creative output including poetry, comics, rants, and recipes. We accept submissions from just about anyone, as long as it’s positive and affirmative for womxn and non-binary folx.



Yes, Ma’am is an intersectional feminist press out of Texas that prints small-editioned independent zines, including Yes, Ma’am zine and the Microzine of Microaggressions. We amplify underrepresented voices worldwide by publishing zines and engaging with our communities. We employ fourth-wave feminism – a sociopolitical movement that highlights the links between oppressions of all forms – to dismantle supremacy. We’ll be releasing Issue 13: Queer AF at this year’s L.A. Zine Fest!!

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Warship zine for inventive technical/printing inspiration.

Mimi Nguyen’s Evolution of a Race Riot for political content inspiration.

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

We look forward to showing LA what we’ve been up to the last few years since we tabled at L.A. Zine Fest in 2016. We also hope to connect more with LA zinesters/artists! And we’re excited to check out everyone’s work and support DIY economies!

