Get to Know Your Zinester: unradmotions

Who: unradmotions

What would you like people to know about your zines?

My zines contain illustrations & more that are all emotionally driven. They embody my dreams and worries through drawings and text.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

There’s too many to count… but lately i’ve been digging up huge inspiration from works by Rubbish, Hatepaste, and Ignored Prayers. They’re all amazing creators, seriously.

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

I’m stoked to meet other creators and add some new works to my zine collection~

