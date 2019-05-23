Get to Know Your Zinester: diasporan savant press

Who: diasporan savant press

What would you like people to know about your zines?

they are very interesting and perfectly imperfect, like me!

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

within the first few months of my sobriety, I had the extreme fortune of stumbling upon doris press’ zine, filling the void, about alternative paths to recovery from drinking and using. while I was definitely looking for a bit more melanin (as always), that zine really changed my perception of zines before that point and helped me incubate my fledgling dreams about sobriety my way. I still have my copy by my bed to this day, and I’ll always be grateful for it.

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

reconnecting with my Cali zine family (just moved to Brooklyn)!

