Get to Know Your Zinester: Shit Sux Press

Who: Shit Sux Press

What would you like people to know about your zines?

We are a collection of weirdos who’ve resurfaced after years of being in self-imposed isolation with nothing but horror VHS and some Shock SuspenStories issues. We haven’t never seen another human face in years until now that we’re heading to L.A. Zine Fest, and we brought the really bad and horribly made zines we made when we were bored. Whoops!

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Right now our favorite zinesters are This Goth Bitch, and Dead In HollyWood. They’re super nice and we love their content a ton!

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

Seeing all the coolest zinesters and having fun with them! Plus meeting new people we’ve never met before. It’s always fun to make new friends with awesome zinesters we’ve never seen before.

