Get to Know Your Zinester: kiernan dunn

Who: kiernan dunn

What would you like people to know about your zines?

I make zines about things i’m into, and about queerdo life. I am also a print-maker so all of my zines have some kind of hand printed (mostly silk screen) element to them.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Bulbancha Is Still A Place: Indigenous Culture from New Orleans Issue 1 and 2 are my favorite zines right now.

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

Meeting cuties and exploring Los Angeles.

