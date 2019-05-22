Get to Know Your Zinester: kiernan dunn

Who: kiernan dunn

What would you like people to know about your zines?
I make zines about things i’m into, and about queerdo life. I am also a print-maker so all of my zines have some kind of hand printed (mostly silk screen) element to them.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.
Bulbancha Is Still A Place: Indigenous Culture from New Orleans Issue 1 and 2 are my favorite zines right now.

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?
Meeting cuties and exploring Los Angeles.

Make sure to check out kiernan dunn’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!

