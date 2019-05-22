Get to Know Your Zinester: Donna’s Load

Who: Donna’s Load

What would you like people to know about your zines?

We provide materials for making and creating zines including vintage and retro magazines, art books, childrens books, brochures, weird pamhlets, coffee table booklets, stationery, selected clips and cut-outs and more! + we will have art/collage/picture zines from friends

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

I hope to meet another porn star.. I met one at 2017 zinefest (Uma Jolie) and she asked me what a zine was

Make sure to check out Donna’s Load’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!