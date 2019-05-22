Get to Know Your Zinester: Carmen Johns

Who: Carmen Johns

What would you like people to know about your zines?

I make comics & zines that speak on & feature dancing divas, anxiety, self care, glitter, and the freedom to just be & accept that!!!

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

I feel unspeakably lucky to be surrounded by so many inspiring zines & zine-makers at LAZF, which include my #1 lucky brother, fave poet & illustration genius Paradise Khanmalek!

I was also inspired early on by Yumi Sakugawa & her marvelous teachings on mindfulness, creativity & meditation. The brilliant folks at Tiny Splendor taught me so much about the process of zine-making, which I am eternally grateful for, and this year we are so lucky to have Baltimore’s own independent publishing initiative Press Press!

AND I am very excited for Iris Jong & Angie Wang & Ivy Atoms!! And Sam Szabo (who willl be tabling with Eileen Chavez) who is the reason I make any zines in the first place!

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

Zine fests are like recurring temporary universes where all folx who are passionate & have a current of urgency to share info & create physical works running through them can gather and be merry!!!! And this one is one of my favorite of them all– I find LAZF to be exceptionally inclusive & activated!! YAY!!!!!!

