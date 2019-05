Who: Acardellart

What would you like people to know about your zines?

I love sharing how derpy my pups are in my zines and ceramics.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Carissa Potter-People I’ve Loved

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

Going there for the first time and meeting the zine community! Yee!

