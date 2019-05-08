Get to Know Your Zinester: La Colocha

Who: La Colocha

What would you like people to know about your zines?

I would like people to know that my zines are a tool and way for WOC to start having conversations around Body Positivity, Salvadoran American story, sexual freedom, heartbreak and healing, and mental health! Through my zines I hope to create a platform with my followers and my community to feel safe enough to have these conversations without feeling silenced or unseen. My zines are made with so much love and with the intentions to help my followers (or anyone who buys my zines) start their journey to healing.



Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

La Horchata Zine is a platform I will always hold dear in my heart. There is hardly any Central American platforms. Therefore, when I encountered La Horchata I was excited and close to tears to see that they were giving platforms to Central American artists!



What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

I am looking forward to connecting with fellow zinesters and the community as well! It is very exciting and moving to be able to come into contact with the community that loves your art and appreciates it. I put a lot of heart and love into my pieces and it is heartwarming to be able to hand off a piece of my heart/soul to someone else.



Make sure to check out La Colocha’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!