Get to Know Your Zinester: The Frugal Meeples

Who: The Frugal Meeples

What would you like people to know about your zines?

We’re a group of zinesters that share our varied interests (freelancing, being money smart, tabletop gaming, and comics).



Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Library Bonnet by Tommy Kovac and Julie Fredericksen was my introduction to zines. My cousin and I picked up copies from Supermarket (the mini comic con held at UCLA), and it inspired us to make zines. Funny enough, two of us from Frugal Meeples are now librarians!



What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

Talking shop with other artists and seeing everyone’s new work 😊



Make sure to check out The Frugal Meeples’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!