We’re fundraising!

This year, for the first time ever, we were able to offer sliding scale table fees for our exhibitors. It was a big step for us to take, and something we’d been wanting to do for a while.

To help us cover costs this year and next—and hopefully to be able to offer sliding scale fees in the future—we are asking you all to contribute what you can to our crowdfunding campaign.

Learn more about our campaign here!

The link above also offers a bit more info about what it costs to put on our zine fest every year, as well as how and why we made the choice to do sliding scale.

We appreciate your sharing the campaign and telling your friends! If you are able to make a donation, every bit helps and we truly appreciate it!