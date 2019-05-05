Get to Know Your Zinester: Late Comeback Press

Who: Late Comeback Press

What would you like people to know about your zines?

Late Comeback Press creates avant-garde, existential, and minimalist zines that illuminate how vulnerability is the currency to human connection. Founded by two Asian-American women, Late Comeback will support marginalized voices and hope its published works will connect with its audience in a subtle, genuine way.



Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

One of our absolute favorite zine makers is Canadian artist gg, who has created zines about racism, mental illness, and immigrant parents. There are so many moments where we are able to catch a glimpse of our own past and present. We cried reading “DON’T LEAVE ME ALONE”, when the main character, who comes from a financially struggling family, wants a comic book but puts it back on the shelf after discovering it’s too expensive. We hope to make zines that can do what gg’s do and make our readers feel a little less alone.



What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

The other zine makers! We’re East Coasters, and so we’re thrilled to check out the zine scene in LA; we’re hoping to find new artists and make new friends.



Make sure to check out Late Comeback Press’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!