Get to Know Your Zinester: Erick Pepper Rivera

Who: Erick Pepper Rivera

What would you like people to know about your zines?

My zines are about celebrating South Central Los Angeles culture and people.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Hellen Jo is somebody I met recently and really admired.



What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

I’m looking forward to getting my work out there.



Make sure to check out Erick Pepper Rivera’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!