Get to Know Your Zinester: Tori Holder

Who: Tori Holder



What would you like people to know about your zines?

That I love making them and sharing them with people. Other than that, they’re my little comics-zine babies that I fill with all my hopes dreams and sardonic wit to send out into the world. Zines are a great way to work through emotions and relate to others in that way.



Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Oh there are so many! Zinemakers like Roxy Morataya, Jen Venegas, Yumi Sakagawa, and Mari Naomi have always really pushed me to make my best work and have been brilliant people to bounce ideas off of.



What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

Meeting new zinesters and zine aficionados. I’ve made some of my best friends at zinefests!

Make sure to check out Tori Holder’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!