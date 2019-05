Who: Corissa



What would you like people to know about your zines?

My zines are about disability and it also tells personal stories that disabled folx go through every single day.



What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

Meeting new people and getting to know my fellow zinesters! Also checking out all the awesome stuff!



Make sure to check out Corissa’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!