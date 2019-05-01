Get to Know Your Zinester: Fiona Avocado

Who: Fiona Avocado

What would you like people to know about your zines?

My zines are about the personal, the political, the quotidian, and the natural world. My work is made from a place of love and vulnerability.

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Doris / Cindy Crabb! When I was 18, my sibling gifted me the Doris Anthology. I read it on the train from Michigan to Chicago and it changed me forever. I have a tattoo of the sculpture of the person with the birds from her Anthology as a tribute to her and her work.



What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

I love the energy of LA Zine Fest! I’m excited to be back at Helms Bakery, where I tabled at my first LA Zine Fest. I’m also looking forward to seeing many of my favorite west coast zine friends.



Make sure to check out Fiona Avocado’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!