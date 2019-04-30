Get to Know Your Zinester: Yvonne Hsuan Ho

Who: Yvonne Hsuan Ho



What would you like people to know about your zines?

I will be exhibiting my autobiographical zine “Lychee”, it is a story about my childhood living with my grandparents. I will also be displaying “Little Dante” Vol.1, a horror story about a girl going to hell to rescue her dog. And lastly, “Pup’s Very Unprofessional Fried Chicken Recipe” my illustrated fried chicken recipe zine.(It’s yummy I promise)



Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.

Kris Mukai, because I didn’t know what zines really are before I got to know her. She also gave me advice and suggestions when I tried making my own zines. She’s really great.



What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?

I’ve never been to LA Zine Fest! I’m so excited to see all the zines and merch everybody got! I enjoy indie comics very much, there’s this raw unpolished energy to it that really sucks me in!

