Get to Know Your Zinester: Yvonne Hsuan Ho

| L.A. Zine Fest

Who: Yvonne Hsuan Ho

What would you like people to know about your zines?
I will be exhibiting my autobiographical zine “Lychee”, it is a story about my childhood living with my grandparents. I will also be displaying “Little Dante” Vol.1, a horror story about a girl going to hell to rescue her dog. And lastly, “Pup’s Very Unprofessional Fried Chicken Recipe” my illustrated fried chicken recipe zine.(It’s yummy I promise)

Tell us about a zine maker or zine that has had an impact on you.
Kris Mukai, because I didn’t know what zines really are before I got to know her. She also gave me advice and suggestions when I tried making my own zines. She’s really great.

What are you looking forward to at L.A. Zine Fest 2019?
I’ve never been to LA Zine Fest! I’m so excited to see all the zines and merch everybody got! I enjoy indie comics very much, there’s this raw unpolished energy to it that really sucks me in!
{

Make sure to check out Yvonne Hsuan Ho’s table at L.A. Zine Fest 2019 on Sunday, May 26th at Helms Bakery in Culver City!

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s