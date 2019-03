Some of you may have noticed a change at the top of the site. That’s because, as of today, our official art for 2019’s Fest is live! The design is by Sophia Zarders, and we are so happy we can finally share it.

Every year, seeing the official art really helps us get excited for the Fest, and this year is no different. We are pumped and we hope you are too! Mark your calendars, spread the word, and we’ll see you May 26!!