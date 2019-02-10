Thanks for applying! February 10, 2019 | L.A. Zine Fest Thanks to everyone who applied to L.A. Zine Fest 2019. We’re working on looking through the 525 applications we received. We’re hoping to respond to everyone by February 26. Thank you for your interest and your patience! Advertisements Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related