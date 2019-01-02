Applications open now for L.A. Zine Fest 2019

Applications are open starting today for the eighth annual L.A. Zine Fest, which will be held at the Helms Bakery in Culver City on Sunday, May 26, 2019. You can apply by clicking here, or by clicking the link that says “Apply for LAZF 2019” in the menu above.

As we’ve mentioned before, 2019 will be our first time ever returning to a previous venue, and we’re excited to be returning to one of our most popular locations.

2019 will also be the first year that tables will be offered at a sliding scale to all accepted exhibitors: $0-$50 for a half table and $0-$100 for a full table. In order to be considered as an exhibitor, you still have to fill out an application, so don’t forget to apply!

Applications will close Wednesday, January 16 at 11:59 p.m. PST.