Things to Consider When Filling Out Your LAZF Application

Hello zinesters! Applications will be open from January 2nd, 2019 at 8am PST to January 16th at 11:59 p.m.

To help, we thought we’d provide some guidelines, hints, and suggestions for those looking for tips on how to give us a better understanding of your work in your application. Here are some key Q&A style things to know:

The LAZF application mentions that tables are sliding scale cost. What does that mean?

Please refer to our sliding scale FAQ page here!

The LAZF application asks you to describe your zines in detail. What do we want to know?

A short summary of the content of all or the majority of the zines you’ll be selling would be amazing. We don’t know what your zine is about until you tell us or show us. Please toot your own horn and tell in rich, radiant detail what treasures we will find in your zines!

Mention the prices you plan to charge for your zines. Accessible prices are a major plus. We understand zine production costs can vary depending on how your zine is made, but we encourage you to offer a diverse price range for the zines you plan to sell at the Fest.

We don’t have content restrictions per se, but zines that contain any kind of discriminatory/offensive content towards humxns will not be tolerated.

The LAZF application asks you for a link to a website where we can find your work

Please give us links that take us directly to a place where we can see pictures of your zines and/or details about what’s in them. We require at least 80% of the stuff for sale at your table to be zines, so we need to see your ZINES so we know you meet that requirement.

to a place where we can see pictures of your zines and/or details about what’s in them. We require at least 80% of the stuff for sale at your table to be zines, so we need to see your ZINES so we know you meet that requirement. Links to your general Instagram profile page usually lead to us scrolling through many photos and never finding the zine info we were looking for. Please link directly to the Instagram posts that show us your zines and details about them.

to the Instagram posts that show us your zines and details about them. Finally, please be sure to check that your links work.

The LAZF application asks you to upload specific image files of your work

This file can be any type; jpg, psd, pdf, png, gif, screenshots…

At this time, the application we use is supported through gmail, which means you have to use a gmail account to upload images. For those who don’t have a gmail account, please instead send an email to info@lazinefest.com with up to ten image files of your zines. Please use the subject line Image Files For My LAZF Application. If you have any questions about this area of the app, or are having a difficult time, please reach out!

The LAZF application asks you to estimate what percentage of the zines you’ll be selling are already complete (and what percent is still a work in progress).

If you have zero zines finished by application time, but hope to have 100% of your zine(s) finished by the time the Fest comes around, please consider applying with a friend or collaborator who has a greater amount of completed zines.

The application asks you what, if anything, you’ll be selling at your table that is not zines. This includes t-shirts, patches and pins, prints, and the like.

Again, our policy is that 80% of the things for sale at your table should be zines, and your application should give us evidence that you more than meet that requirement. If it appears that you have zero zines and only merch for sale, we are not going to accept your application.

Thank you for reading this far and applying at all. Thank you for continuing to believe in and help nurture our beautifully spectacular zine community. You got this!

-Bianca, Daisy, Kenzo, Rhea & Roxy