LAZF 2019 dates + application information

Thank you so much to those who have participated, volunteered, attended or have been in any way involved with LAZF! It is because of your support that in its 8th year, L.A. Zine Fest will be hosting the next Fest at Helms Bakery on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

2019 will be the first time we will be returning to a previous venue. It will also be the first year that tables will be offered at a sliding scale to all accepted exhibitors: $0- $50 for a half table and $0-$100 for a full table!

We’ve been encouraged to create a more financially accessible event for some time, and we thank those of you who reached out to us over the years to start this conversation. We want to continue to improve L.A. Zine Fest to create a more accessible event and believe this is one important step we can take.

In order to be considered as an exhibitor, you still have to fill out an application, and because of space constraints, not all applicants will be offered a table. Vendor applications will be open for two weeks from January 2 to January 16, 2019. Please stay tuned for additional information about applications, location details, and other LAZF related news!

Finally, in support of implementing a sliding scale option, LAZF will be launching a crowdfunding campaign early 2019. Every year, exhibitor table fees go directly towards venue and table rental costs. Our goal for this campaign is to secure funding to make sliding scale possible again in 2020. LAZF has always been run by volunteers with limited funds, so we would really appreciate your donations and shares when the campaign is officially online.

In the meantime, we’d like to echo that we welcome dialogue about L.A. Zine Fest from everyone so please email info@lazinefest.com with any questions, concerns or feedback.

For more information about sliding scale, head over here.

Warmly,

Bianca, Daisy, Kenzo, Rhea and Roxy

Your LAZF 2019 organizers