Don’t miss F.L.O.W & AntenaMóvil at L.A. Zine Fest

This year, L.A. Zine Fest is proud to welcome back the Feminist Library on Wheels (F.L.O.W) and AntenaMóvil. Both usually bring their modified bicycles to the Fest, but each one is pretty different. We’ve set up a short intro to each one. Enjoy, and stop by to say hi on Sunday!

F.L.O.W

F.L.O.W. is a free mobile lending library of donated feminist materials for all! We try to rely on cars as little as possible to make reading and feminism accessible and fun, welcoming and exciting. We don’t tell you what feminism is, we give you a tool you can use to figure that out for yourself.

Our main branch is at the Women’s Center for Creative Work at 2425 Glover Place, Los Angeles, 90031. You can drop in anytime during open workspace hours when the room isn’t reserved, or during open library hours on Tuesdays and most Sundays from 10am-1pm. (We’d love to talk about opening new branches in kindred spaces too!)

Browse F.L.O.W.’s catalog online at https://www.librarycat.org/lib/F.L.O.W. (the link has to include the last period!)

Links: Facebook ; Instagram; Twitter

AntenaMóvil

The AntenaMóvil is an electrified retrofitted Mexican cargo tricycle that can be used in a range of ways. It has lived in backyards, public libraries, museums and independent cultural spaces, been ridden to arts and/or activist events, been the site for printmaking and bookmaking and zinemaking and storytelling workshops, and been used as a library, bookmobile, and instigator of conversation at street festivals and neighborhood events.

When it functions as a bookmobile, AntenaMóvil is most often stocked with chapbooks, zines and books that are for sale and for reading on-site. The selection focuses on small-press and DIY publications from the U.S. and Latin America, and features bilingual and multilingual works, work in translation, and innovative texts by writers of color.

Antena does not have a physical location — we work across many geographies, from our home cities of Houston and Los Angeles. AntenaMóvil currently resides in Southern California. We are excited for community-based groups to propose ways the Antenamóvil can be activated so feel free to contact us with your ideas for AntenaMóvil adventures!

Links: antenaantena.org, antenalosangeles.org