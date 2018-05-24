Get to Know Your Zinester: Sarah Habib & Geometron

Who: Sarah Habib & Geometron

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

A collection of curated original poems that deal with what it means to be a human that is always yearning to expand beyond dualistic modes of being, and is living proof that borders are imaginary.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Habib finds the spaces between borders, raised in homes between the Middle East and Midwest America, her perception is molded by nomadic change in geographies, sets of values, and states of peace & conflict. This constant state of transition reveals the truth of the ambiguous spaces she inhabits; they are always beautifully enlightening & sometimes very dark. In searching for these spaces, her work leads her to explore: mutuality and reciprocity in love and labor, collective healing and liberation, reconciling the binaries of: multiple identities and cultures, reflection and action, past and present, mind/body/spirit/nature and cosmos; in essence connection beyond constructed barriers.