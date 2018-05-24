Get to Know Your Zinester: On Planet Weird

| L.A. Zine Fest

83fd5bc39ed0-279DBAAE_522A_444A_9F84_61AF193F0D35

Who: On Planet Weird

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.
Happy & colorful cartoons doing cool things like skating, road tripping, etc! Plus self-care and how to be a flight attendant zines 🙂

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
Created insanely happy & cute cartoons to express all aspects of my personality. I am a flight attendant and finally have zines that showcase that part of my life.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?
I love 100 Punks Zine and mix CD by Robert! @robertmakes it is so creative and the mix CD is so perfectly awesome.

