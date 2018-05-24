Get to Know Your Zinester: Laurie Piña

| L.A. Zine Fest

6ff23f1b00a3-IMG_9860

Who: Laurie Piña

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.
Deceptively cute but dark and poetic comics informed by myth, memory, and desire.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
In recent years I’ve identified as more of a writer who draws. Much of my work is an attempt at capturing a specific feeling, memory, or concept and transmuting it into a new narrative, sort of like a roman à clef. Lately I’ve been interested in folk & fairy tales and my most recent book, The Maiden and the Mole, reflects that.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?
Not a zine but a beautiful comic by Margot Ferrick called Dognurse (published by Perfectly Acceptable Press). Margot’s work transports me to another time, it’s thoughtful, operates on multiple emotional registers, and is visually sumptuous.

5a35f9284622-tada

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s