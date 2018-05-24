Get to Know Your Zinester: Laurie Piña

Who: Laurie Piña

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

Deceptively cute but dark and poetic comics informed by myth, memory, and desire.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

In recent years I’ve identified as more of a writer who draws. Much of my work is an attempt at capturing a specific feeling, memory, or concept and transmuting it into a new narrative, sort of like a roman à clef. Lately I’ve been interested in folk & fairy tales and my most recent book, The Maiden and the Mole, reflects that.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

Not a zine but a beautiful comic by Margot Ferrick called Dognurse (published by Perfectly Acceptable Press). Margot’s work transports me to another time, it’s thoughtful, operates on multiple emotional registers, and is visually sumptuous.