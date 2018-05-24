Get to Know Your Zinester: Emma Munger

Who: Emma Munger

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

My zines are mostly odes to my childhood- so lots of sassy 90s TV and movie characters and comix about growing up at a weird, rustic boarding school.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My “fan art” zines are collections of pin-ups of my favorite TV & movie characters mixing the stylings of Sailor Jerry, Vargas, and Elvgren. My other zines are comix about ink drawings of daily life and the quiet details that surround and describe us.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

I work at a comic book store where I get to meet new creators who drop off their work for consignment and the most awesome one I have seen in awhile is by Ramona Sharples called “BEEP BOOP”- a zine about her synthesizers- I knew nothing about synthesizers so I obvi learned a lot and it’s printed BEAUTIFULLY on pink vellum and red riso pages- it is goals. @ramonaisonline