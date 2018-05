Who: Colette Batt

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

I make stories and drawings with foods as characters and simple How To Guides.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I would like them to know that they’re funny and have good art which I hand draw at my Dad’s desk.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

I don’t know, but my last great read was a graphic novel called 5 Worlds.