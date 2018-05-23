Get to Know Your Zinester: Uno Foto Art

Who: Uno Foto Art

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

My zines range in topics stemming from my daily experiences with self-exploration. More often than not, my topics are lighthearted and usually aim to educate in some way.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My zines always have a purpose, some more serious than others, but in the end, my goal is to always leave the reader with a new bit of information.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

“Climb” by Xinrui Chen– this zine is perseverance, plus I’ve done indoor climbing. I love the line art and the fold out poster speaks to some creative zine-making!