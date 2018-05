Who: Sam Grinberg

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

Weirdo art & comics & stories.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Slice o’ life stories and thoughts via comics, doodles, and stories.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

Picked up this book called Oh My Humid by Sarah Weich which had beautiful drawings.