Get to Know Your Zinester: Passion F(riot) & Vanessa X

Who: Passion F(riot) [Brazil] & Vanessa X [Oakland]

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

Camila Puni and Passion F(riot) Collective creates zines about tropical-chaotic everyday life, no-monogamic relationships, astrology and hand-made collages&drawings. Vanessa X makes zines about the Oakland underground, current events, healing from trauma and touring the united states of capitalism.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Camila Melo and Vanessa X met through an email exchange for Dear Diary Zine Fest and developed an instant friendship. They are excited to meet each other for the first time in LA and table together at the fest!

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

Camila Puni read “The anthology of unfinished letters that I never sent plus some ink dot drawings.” It’s a handmade zine by Ju Gamma a nonbinary artist, zinester, and a freaking awesome astrologist. Vanessa read Rot #7 (the California years) by Arthur Katrina and was inspired to checkout a book about the history of California!