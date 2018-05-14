Get to Know Your Zinester: Gobland

Who: Gobland

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

If Gobland were a grilled cheese, it’s one slice Ranger Rick Magazine activity section, one slice fantasy story, and a delicious gooey center of goblins and a little girl named Bramble who’s stuck in their world. Also, other zines and stuff.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Gobland is about a human girl named Bramble raised by goblins in a world called Gobland, trying to figure out how she fits in, inspired by a lot of the fantasy I loved as a kid, 80’s Saturday morning cartoons, NES etc. I wanted to create a playful fantasy comic with activities that hopefully connects readers with the story in a fun way.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

Melt-thology, of course, is sadly now defunct, but used to be put out through Meltdown comics and had a little bit of everything, especially heart.