Get to Know Your Zinester: Reflekt Magazine



Who: Reflekt Magazine

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

Reflekt is a style anthropology magazine that focuses on self-expression through dress, art, design, and identity.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Reflekt is a mix of photography, illustration, research, and opinion meant to encourage your own artistic narrative.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

The last zine I read and really enjoyed was the Winter 2017 issue of Ano Ba Zine. It highlights pilipinx art and creative writing. I hope to get my hands on their latest issue soon.