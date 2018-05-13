Get to Know Your Zinester: Reflekt Magazine

L.A. Zine Fest


Who: Reflekt Magazine

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.
Reflekt is a style anthropology magazine that focuses on self-expression through dress, art, design, and identity.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
Reflekt is a mix of photography, illustration, research, and opinion meant to encourage your own artistic narrative.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?
The last zine I read and really enjoyed was the Winter 2017 issue of Ano Ba Zine. It highlights pilipinx art and creative writing. I hope to get my hands on their latest issue soon.

