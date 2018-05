Who: Protein Press

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

We publish benefit zines and comics with our friends. We’re just trying to put as much good into the world as possible.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

They’re cool as hell zines featuring cool as hell artists and friends.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

I Hope You Have a Nice Day by Fifi Martinez