Get to know Your Zinester: Paradise Khanmalek

Who: Paradise Khanmalek

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

My zines are a combination of illustrated experimental sci fi poetry, photo collections of primarily flowers glistening in sun light, and digital illustrations of a particular pantheon of fat brown goddesses. All of my work explores the reaches of my personal understanding of “reality”, color theory, and sensuality.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My work is all about enjoying the bizarre, sensually ecstatic mystery of reality. Within my illustrated sci-fi poetry, I try to disrupt and dance with every layer of assumed reality I can – from the assumed reality of race, beauty, and gender, to the assumptions we make about color, perception, visual art, poetry, mass, matter, and existence itself. I do this through personal exploration of my perception of reality, and also through the exploration of my medium- digital illustration and poetry. I like discarding any artistic rules or conventions I may be following in the moment of creation and really push myself to create from the heart. And once in that zone, really explore what my heart/brain/body wants to see/create and why. Within my photos as well, I’m trying to tap into the magic and glittery joy of color and light by zooming, angle-ing, and composing pics of flowers on my daily walks through my neighborhood.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

I recently read an INCREDIBLE zine of collected sci fi writing by women called Moogie Mag by Claire Newton in Vancouver, Canada. Claire’s artist statement is so moving and the poetry and short stories in it are outrageous.