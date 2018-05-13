Get to Know Your Zinester: Matt MacFarland

Who: Matt MacFarland

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

Dark Pants is a semi-autobiographical series of stories about a variety of characters who discover a mysterious pair of pants and the dark places they go to. The Teaching Chronicles is a collection of anecdotes about my teaching experiences. My Troubles With Crumb chronicles my conflicted and evolving feelings toward a childhood idol, R. Crumb.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I hope that people find them relatable, funny and at times poignant.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

I am a fan of John Porcellino but I finally read “The Hospital Suite” collected from his King Cat zines. I continue to be impressed how he can convey so much about the human experience with his beautiful words and a simple and understated drawing style.