Get to Know Your Zinester: Matt MacFarland

Who: Matt MacFarland
Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.
Dark Pants is a semi-autobiographical series of stories about a variety of characters who discover a mysterious pair of pants and the dark places they go to. The Teaching Chronicles is a collection of anecdotes about my teaching experiences. My Troubles With Crumb chronicles my conflicted and evolving feelings toward a childhood idol, R. Crumb.
What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
I hope that people find them relatable, funny and at times poignant.
What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?
I am a fan of John Porcellino but I finally read “The Hospital Suite” collected from his King Cat zines. I continue to be impressed how he can convey so much about the human experience with his beautiful words and a simple and understated drawing style.