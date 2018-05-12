Get to Know Your Zinester: William Mark Sommer Zines

| L.A. Zine Fest

Who: William Mark Sommer Zines

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.
The I create photography zines that span from skateboarding (10 Years), to road trips (To The Sea, Pacific North West), and documenting the street performers of Las Vegas (Vegas Streets). I will be releasing my new zine documenting the the abandoned neon signs of the west (Lost Highway).

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
I would like to show the part of life that isn’t as well seen the mondain moments and the people who just get passed by, I think these little parts of life impact us more than we will ever know.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?
Situation Comedy by Ed Templeton.

