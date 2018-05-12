Get to Know Your Zinester: Storied Stitches



Who: Storied Stitches

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

Storied Stitches is about the DIY spirit with contributions from over 15 knitting and stitching creators.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Storied Stitches is a radical knitting zine that reflects the online knitting and stitching community. Through this zine, we define what stitching is for us and invite our peers to join the conversation.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

We have recently been loving “Girls Who Eat” created by Ana Valdez. This zine brings together so many amazing artists to reflect on a topic that is heavy with meaning: food. And each creator tackles the subject with their own humor, artistry, and thoughtfulness. It has been an inspiration on reflecting the intersection of the political and the everyday.