Get to Know Your Zinester: Storied Stitches

| L.A. Zine Fest


Who: Storied Stitches

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.
Storied Stitches is about the DIY spirit with contributions from over 15 knitting and stitching creators.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
Storied Stitches is a radical knitting zine that reflects the online knitting and stitching community. Through this zine, we define what stitching is for us and invite our peers to join the conversation.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?
We have recently been loving “Girls Who Eat” created by Ana Valdez. This zine brings together so many amazing artists to reflect on a topic that is heavy with meaning: food. And each creator tackles the subject with their own humor, artistry, and thoughtfulness. It has been an inspiration on reflecting the intersection of the political and the everyday.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s