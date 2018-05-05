Get to Know Your Zinester: VTZ

Who: VTZ

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

Absurdist storytelling from a multimedia micro-collective.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

“Zines come and go…they are a temporal form of media, which isn’t aimed at filling a commercially viable niche in the market, but features whatever the writer feels like writing about.” -Amy Spencer ‘DIY The Rise of Lo-Fi Culture.’

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

The Wisdom of the Serpent: The Myths of Death, Rebirth, and Resurrection.