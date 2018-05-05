Get to Know Your Zinester: VTZ

| L.A. Zine Fest

Who: VTZ

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.
Absurdist storytelling from a multimedia micro-collective.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
“Zines come and go…they are a temporal form of media, which isn’t aimed at filling a commercially viable niche in the market, but features whatever the writer feels like writing about.” -Amy Spencer ‘DIY The Rise of Lo-Fi Culture.’

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?
The Wisdom of the Serpent: The Myths of Death, Rebirth, and Resurrection.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s