Get to Know Your Zinester: Sarah Romano Diehl

Who: Sarah Romano Diehl

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

“Crust” is a book about a pizza family working in a pizzeria, “The Secret Life” is about plant power, “The Man Spreaders” is a spaghetti western and “Strange Paradise” is an AZ travel journal.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My zines are playful and full of the energy I experience in life. Crust is my most recent book, based on my experiences as a pizza delivery driver.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

Rough House vol 3 was great! It is an anthology by Rough House Comics, so there are lots of awesome people to read in there.